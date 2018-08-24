Qureshi confirms Pompeo to visit Pakistan on Sept 5

Prime Minister Imran provides guidelines on foreign policy

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan paid a visit to Foreign Office on Friday where he whilst chairing a meeting provided necessary guidelines of the new government on foreign policy front, asserting that no compromise will be made on national interests and relationship with other countries will be guided by mutual respect.

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua briefed the prime minister on relations with different countries besides updating Khan of the latest situation in occupied Kashmir and relations with neighboring India.

Later addressing a news conference, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the PTI government will make all out efforts to get Pakistan out of Financial Action Task Force grey list.

He said he would not at all like that Pakistan is placed on the black list. He said the government will take every measure on this count.

Foreign Minister said peace in the region is in the best interest of Pakistan and we want to see complete peace in Afghanistan.

He said the US State Department statement after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s telephone call to Prime Minister Imran Khan was not based on reality. Qureshi said Mike Pompeo is expected to visit Pakistan in the first week of September.

“I was in Multan addressing a gathering, but the foreign secretary wanted to speak to me urgently [regarding the matter]. I told her yes, we must issue an immediate clarification,” he said.

“I will say, yes, their press release mentioning terrorists operating in Pakistan is in contrary to the facts.”

“The impression that has been given in their press release, which mentions terrorists operating in Pakistan, is in contrast with reality. And I say this with full confidence.”

“I would also like to say that what conversation took place between Pompeo and PM Khan, you will be surprised to know that it was a very good conversation. He congratulated PM Khan and expressed a wish to engage constructively with the new government. They want a productive bilateral relationship. Wherever our interests converge, we have to proceed accordingly,” Qureshi said.

“I look forward to Pompeo’s visit and to engage with him for peace and stability and look at areas where both countries stand to gain,” the foreign minister added.

“The strained ties with the US are known to all,” Qureshi told the briefing. “Relations with the US have always seen highs and lows.”

“It is an important bilateral relationship. We briefed the PM that to bring back relations to their former high, we cannot deny Afghanistan’s importance. Their needs will have to be understood for this to be possible.”

He said Pakistan’s attitude on the foreign policy front is not, and will not be apologetic and we will safeguard our interests.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said regional peace is a top priority of our foreign policy and positive indications have been received from Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in this regard.

He said peace in Afghanistan is perquisite for peace in the entire region and Pakistan wants a peaceful Afghanistan. He said we also want good relations with the United States based on mutual respect.

The Foreign Minister said that Pak-India relations are victim of delay and both the countries will have to look into the prospects that how they can move forward. He said dialogue is the only way forward to resolve all the outstanding issue between the two countries.

He said Iran is our neighbour and Pakistan is desirous of peaceful and stable border with Iran. He said the foreign minister of Iran expressed his desire to visit Pakistan and we will warmly welcome him.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pak-China everlasting friendship is unprecedented.

The foreign minister said that his Chinese counterpart would be visiting Islamabad on Sept 8.

Describing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as “an important development”, Qureshi said that the participants of the meeting had deliberated over how Pakistan can “benefit to the fullest” from it.

