Qureshi, Chaudhry Sarwar not to support any one for Punjab top slot

Ayaz Sadiq, Khaqan Abbasi turn guns towards Ch Nisar

Islamabad

Vice Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Senator Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar have decided not to support any one for the top slot of Punjab. Shah Mehmood Qureshi himself decided to contest elections in the Bye-polls for the Punjab Assembly and will become Chief Minister of Punjab.

According to sources, Shah Mehmood Qureshi has decided to quit federal politics and go to the province. Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar is also supporting Shah Mehmood Qureshi in his decision, therefore, both decided not to support or oppose any one for the Chief Minister office of Punjab.

Meanwhile Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi have also turned their guns towards disgruntled PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan. Talking to media persons outside the Election Commission (EC) office on Saturday, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, considered to be close friend of Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, said he has no more any contact with him.

He said that Nisar was granted more development funds than any other PML-N leader. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that after the worst defeat in general election, Ch Nisar will have come to know about his position with the support of the PML-N.—INP

