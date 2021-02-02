Qureshi calls vaccine from Beijing ‘practical proof’ of Pak-China friendship Islamabad thanks Chinese President Xi Jinping

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said that the arrival of the first batch of Covid-19 vaccines from Beijing was “practical proof” of the Pak-China friendship.

The first batch of the vaccines arrived in the country from Beijing via a special Pakistan Air Force aircraft. Speaking at the Nur Khan Airbase during the handing over ceremony, which was also attended by China’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong, Qureshi said China had once again made a practical demonstration of its friendship with Pakistan.

“This year is even more significant as it marks 70 years since we established diplomatic ties. We have planned to celebrate [the milestone] and open new doors of cooperation and friendship.”

Qureshi, on behalf of the government, the prime minister, and the nation, thanked China that had stated since day one that the vaccine would be used for “public good” and to protect people’s lives.

“China has demonstrated this [commitment] today and initiated this campaign from Pakistan. This is practical proof reflecting Pakistan and China’s friendship.”

In addition to thanking Chinese President Xi Jinping, Qureshi also thanked his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. He added that China had stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Pakistan

in the fight against the coronavirus. “The help that they provided us is in front of the nation and I am thankful to China for that too.”

The foreign minister also gave a special mention to the People’s Liberation Army and Chinese doctors for coming to Pakistan and training medical health professionals on how to

combat the virus.

“I want to thank the PAF [and] our pilots who flew the plane to Beijing and brought it back immediately. They did not rest for even a minute.