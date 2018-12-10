Qureshi calls for UNHRC inquiry into continued HRs violations in Indian held Kashmir

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday called for the establishment of UN Commission of Inquiry to investigate the continued gross human rights’ violations and crimes against innocent people in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK). ‘The world can no longer remain silent in the face of mass blinding of children and women, brutal killings of civilians, rapes, murder and torture in IoK,’ he said in a message on the occasion of 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the Magna Carta of human rights observed worldwide every year on December 10.

The Foreign Minister said the impunity, systematic abuses and violations of human rights by Indian forces in IoK have now been well documented by the United Nations, OIC and the All Parties Parliamentary Group on Kashmir of the UK Parliament. ‘Even as we celebrate the considerable progress made in advancing human rights across the world, let us not forget the people living under subjugation even in this century and age,’ he added.

The Foreign Minister said, ‘On this day, pay our tribute to the valiant people on Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IoK) who have continued their struggle for their legitimate right to self-determination against barbaric and despotic Indian regime.’ He said on this day in 1948, the world unanimously declared that all human beings are born free and equal in dignity and right, adding, the Declaration had acted as the basic document in paving the way for freedom struggles of the people under occupation, prevention of gross violations of fundamental freedoms, and reducing discrimination on any ground.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan was proud of the contribution made by Begum Shaista Ikramullah in the drafting of this seminal document.

‘Promoting human dignity as well as basic rights and meeting basic human are mutually reinforcing imperatives. We in Pakistan believe that respect for and protection of civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights for all can be ensured through an inclusive approach, by alleviating poverty and reducing inequalities; expanding access to education and health; providing clean drinking water and sanitation; protecting the environment; ensuring respect for human dignity, justice and equality; and ensuring peace and stability both between and within countries,’ he added.

The Foreign Minister said the father of the nation, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, set forth the guiding principles for guaranteeing human dignity, equality, justice and fundamental freedoms for all segments of the society. ‘These ideals have been translated into our Constitution and laws. Our independent judiciary, free media and vibrant civil society act as protectors of fundamental freedoms,’ he added.

