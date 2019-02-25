Qureshi asks India to end irresponsible attitude

Entire Pakistani nation stands united with Kashmiris

Sarwar Awan

Islamabad

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday warned India to expel any thoughts of pressuring Pakistan with its war-mongering tactics and urged the Indian leadership to exercise restraint and to end its irresponsible attitude.

He was addressing the media following a consultative meeting held at the Foreign Office with former foreign secretaries and envoys in order to formulate a strategy to navigate developments on the foreign affairs front as New Delhi ratchets up regional tensions after the Pulwama attack.

Mr Qureshi reiterated the Pakistani government’s desire for peace but added “I want to deliver a clear message that you are mistaken if you think that you can put Pakistan under pressure by creating war hysteria.”

Qureshi said, “Pakistan’s military, political leadership, and the entire nation stands united with Kashmiris and their struggle.” Drawing attention to the plight of the Kashmiris, who have faced a violent backlash from Indian troops in the occupied valley in the aftermath of the attack, Qureshi said the youth of occupied Kashmir will not be subdued.

“The Kashmiri youth will not be subdued or suppressed,” the foreign minister said, as he reminded India of the words said by former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti, “you can [put them in prison] but you cannot imprison. According to Qureshi, the consultation aimed at devising a comprehensive and integrated course of action in view of the situation. The foreign minister said such consultations will be held on a regular basis in future.

Qureshi remarked that “occupying forces can captivate people but cannot relinquish their drive for freedom. Their desire for freedom is the message they’re giving through their struggle,” the foreign minister said.

“The Bhartiya Janata Party should not resort to such frenzy for electioneering,” FM Qureshi called out. Recounting acts of terrorism by Indian troops, the minister commented that the Indian government and security personnel have behaved like “silent spectators”, refusing to intervene in bringing violence to an end.

During the address, Qureshi indirectly signaled Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take necessary measures to defuse tensions between the two countries.

He said the fanaticism was on its peak in India, adding that Pakistani nation was united against India. The minister warned Indian against casting an evil eye on Pakistan.Talking about the situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir, he said that a crackdown was continuing against Kashmiri leaders and citizens.

He said that a new ‘spring’ was being witnessed among the youth of Indian-occupied Kashmir. Speaking about rising anti-Pakistan and anti-Kashmir sentiment among Indian citizens, Qureshi said that a situation had been created wherein a lawyer and journalist have been attacked, while a Pakistani prisoner had been killed in an Indian jail.

“Reports of attacks on Kashmiri people have been received from 10 Indian states,” he said, calling on the the Bharatiya Janata Party’s government in India to immediately stop creating a frenzy.

