Qureshi arrives in Baghdad on 3-day visit

Observer Report Islamabad

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrived in Baghad on Friday on a three-day official visit to the country, wherein he will hold consultations with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein.

The two leaders will also discuss bilateral ties with respect to multilateral organisations, in particular, the United Nations and Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Qureshi will also exchange views on the issues confronting the Muslim world as well as the global and regional issues of mutual interest.

Later, the minister will call on the Iraqi leadership and speak with the ministers there on bilateral matters regarding the areas of cooperation, specifically the management and well-being of thousands of Pakistani pilgrims who visit the sacred sites in the country each year.