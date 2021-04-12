Qureshi arrives Berlin on two-day visit

Observer Report Islamabad

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday arrived in Berlin, Germany along with his delegation on a two-day official visit.

Upon arrival at the airport, the foreign minister was received by Pakistan ambassador in Germany Dr Muhammad Faisal, senior officials of German foreign office, and senior members of Pakistan embassy, a press release said.

Talking to media, the foreign minister said that he would hold meeting with the business leaders and members of Pakistani community.

He said more than 1,00,000 Pakistani had been living in Germany and playing their positive role.

The foreign minister said that they wanted to further expand economic diplomacy and exchange of technology and would be holding discussion with the German leadership.

He would be holding meeting with his German counterpart today in which important regional and international issues would be discussed.

Foreign minister Qureshi said that he would also meet president of German parliament. He said that parliament had been a legislative body and they wanted to further enhance their parliamentary cooperation with the German parliament.