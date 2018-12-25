Qureshi: Afghan peace process making headway

KABUL/ TEHRAN

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Monday the Afghan peace process was making “positive headway” after a series of meetings in Kabul, the first leg of a four-nation visit that is part of the Pakistan government’s policy of outreach in the neighbourhood.

Qureshi was in Kabul for meetings with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani about bilateral ties and bolstering an Afghan peace process to reach a negotiated settlement to the 17-year-long war.

In a separate meeting between Qureshi and Rabbani, the latter lauded Pakistan’s efforts for peace in the region. He also briefed Qureshi about positive developments in the Afghan peace process.

The foreign ministers agreed on promoting political, economic and cultural ties between the two countries. Qureshi emphasised the importance of improved relations for long-lasting peace and stability in the region.

The foreign minister also met the Afghan president separately in the Presidential Palace, where the two stressed the need to improve bilateral relations. They also discussed the regional situation and matters of mutual interest.

Later, the Afghan president also chaired a meeting between the delegations of both countries.

Later in the day, the foreign minister visited Tehran, where he held a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif. The two discussed in details the bilateral relations as well as the situation in the region. The foreign minister told Zarif that Islamabad wants to further improve its political and economic ties with Tehran.

“I’ve had productive meetings with the Afghan leadership this morning,” Qureshi tweeted. “The peace process is making positive headway. Next stop is Iran. Regional connectivity and a collective outlook are essential for progress.” He said the region badly needed economic development, which could not happen without joint cooperation, trust and security. The presidential palace in Kabul said Ghani’s discussions with Querishi revolved around “bilateral ties, Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process and subsequent intra-Afghan talks.”

The visit, which is Qureshi’s second to Kabul in less than a fortnight, follows last week’s talks between Taliban representatives and US officials in Abu Dhabi in which Pakistani officials and diplomats from the UAE and Saudi Arabia also took part. His previous meeting was part of a trilateral visit which involved China and was aimed at mending ties with Kabul and bring the sparring neighbors closer.

The foreign minister told Zarif that Islamabad wants to further improve its political and economic ties with Tehran. The Iranian foreign minister reportedly reciprocated Qureshi’s views saying that Iran was also committed to improving its relations and bilateral cooperation with Pakistan— Agencies

