Qurat-ul-Ain’s murderer to be severely punished

Sindh Minister for Women Development Shehla Raza on Tuesday visited the residence of the parents of a murdered woman Qurat-ul-Ain and expressed her condolence to the bereaved family.

Shehla Raza offered fateha with the parents of the late Qurat-ul-Ain who was tortured to death by her husband here last week.

Late Qurat-ul-Ain’s parents informed the minister that she was tortured to death by her husband Umar Memon in front of the innocent children.

They said they were not satisfied with the police investigation of the murder case of her daughter as, according to them, police was taking side of the murderer

Speaking on the occasion, Shehla Raza assured that impartial and transparent investigation will be ensured at all cost so that culprit of this crime will be punished as per law of the land.—INP