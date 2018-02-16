Quranic education mandatory for characterization of human: Hasnat

Week-Long 50 years celebrations of ICG F/6-2

Week long, Inter-Collegiate Competition in connection with 50 years celebrations of Islamabad College for Girls (ICG) F-6/2, kicked off here on Thursday. The purpose of these competitions was to provide opportunity to the participants to show their passion for Islam & The Quran through recitation of the Holy Verses and to highlight the life and achievements of Holy Prophet (PBUH) through recitation of Naat.

Minister of State for Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony, Muhammad Amin ul Hasnat was chief guest of the opening ceremony while it was also attended by the Principals of Islamabad Model Colleges, a large number of students and other concerned officials.

Speaking on the occasion as a Chief Guest, Minister of State for Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony, Muhammad Amin ul Hasnat stressed the female students to focus on teaching of Quran besides the scientific education as knowledge of both Quran and science is mandatory in life.

Highlighting the importance of Quranic education, the minister said that it is mandatory for characterization of human. He lauded the college management for holding such an event regarding its 50 years of celebrations saying that this institution is providing quality education to females.

On the first day, the competition of Qirrat & Naat was held in which a large number of students from different schools participated.

The Chief Guest and Judges presented the winning certificates and shields to the winners. They congratulated Islamiyat Arabic & Computer Science Departments for arranging such event and appreciated the Principal, Prof Tasneem Sher Muhammad and all the staff of the college. They wished students the good luck.

As a token of college crest and bouquet were presented to the Chief Guest and the Judges by the Principal.—APP