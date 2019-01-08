Quran, teachings of Prophet (PBUH) carry instructions for humanity

Staff Reporter

While talking to the monthly meeting of Shura Hamdard former Director General of Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Prof. Niaz Erfan and other scholars of Shura Hamdard said that Quran and teachings of Prophet Mohammad (SAWW) carry detailed instructions for humanity including social ethics and rights. Our society can become a role model for others if we implement teachings and Sunnah of our Prophet (SAWW) in our daily life.

Everyone should try to change himself first to bring change in the society. Teachers and media can play key role to bring change in social values. Religious scholars should present themselves as role model in front of their followers to bring back ethics to the society. Political parties and leaders can be helpful in the task through bringing change in their disciplined behavior. A movement is required for character building of society.

The topic of Ijlas was “Awam-Un-Naas men Shaour-E-Shehriyat ki kami aur mutaliqa idaron ki zimadariyan”. For the betterment of our beloved homeland the institutions and authorities should make sure to implement writ of law to all without any relaxation.

As threat of punishment and heavy penalty can keep the citizens away from social evils and crimes and awoke civic sense to them. Sanaullah Akhtar, Naeem Akram Qureishi, S. Tanvir Nusrat, Hk. Bashir Bhervi and Abdullah Gul also express their valuable views on the topic and highlighted the need of adopting teachings of Islam and implementing it practically to our lives to solve all our social issues.

