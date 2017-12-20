Quran, Sunnah provides solution to all our problems: Baloch

LAHORE : Secretary General (SG) Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Liaqat Baloch has said it was the dictate of the Holy Prophet’s love that the Muslim Ummah stood united and the minor sectarian and factional differences were avoided.

He stated this while addressing a Seerat Conference at Shad Bagh on Wednesday.

Liaqat Baloch said that the Holy Quran and the Sunnah provided the solution to all our problems. H said if the Islamic injunctions in different spheres of life were acted upon, the country could easily overcome all crises.

The JI SG said that no Muslim could compromise on the issue of Khatme Nubuwwat and the respect and dignity of the Holy Prophet.

While appreciating the participation of the Muslim rulers in the OIC summit called by Turkey, he called for adopting concrete measures for the liberation of the Qibla e Awwal. He urged the Muslim rulers to give a clear warning to the US and go for total boycott of the US and Israel.

Liaqat Baloch welcomed the Army chief’s briefing to the houses of parliament and said this would cool down Nawaz Sharif’s war against the institutions and help improve the civil-military affairs.

Meanwhile, the JI Secretary General distributed Christmas gifts to hundreds of Christian families in connection with Christmas. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the JI considered the minorities including Christians as the Pakistani community and would support them for the grant of their rights assured in the constitution.

Al-Khidmat vice President Syed Ehsanullah Waqqas, speaking on the occasion, said that the Al-Khidmat Foundation was striving for the welfare of all the minorities.

Orignally published by INP