Quran Khwani held for Begum Kulsoom Nawaz

Rasm-e-Qul for Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of former premier Nawaz Sharif, was held at their Jati Umra residence here on Sunday, in which only close relatives and important leaders of the PML-N participated.

Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif were present, while separate arrangements were made for women where the mother of Nawaz Sharif and daughter Maryam Nawaz were present.

Special arrangements for Quran Khawani, Hamd-o-Naat and Darood-o-Salam were made. Renown speaker Naeem Butt led the prayers for the departed soul.—APP

