Quorum issue, Punjab Assembly adjourned

The Punjab Assembly’s sitting was adjourned due to lack of quorum here Monday. The House could not take up legislative agenda because of low attendance of lawmakers.

The 14th sitting of the 34th session of the current assembly was started 45 minutes behind its scheduled time with Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal in the chair. Some 18 members were present at outset of the sitting:

The proceedings remained suspended for less than half an hour during Question Hour.

Provincial Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Health Engineering Sultan Haroon Bokhari answered questions by lawmakers regarding his department.

The women MPAs from opposition benches went on protest when the provincial minister felicitated PTI members upon getting third marriage by their leader Imran Khan.

The Chair deferred two adjournment motions moved by Nabeela Hakim Ali and Dr Murad Raas and kept pending a call attention notice of Dr Naushin Hamid regarding killing of a Professor of Government College Lahore Tanzeem Cheema.

A PTI lawmaker Nabeela Hakim Ali pointed out the quorum and the Chair ordered to ring the bells for five minutes.

However, the quorum was found incomplete even after the bells and the House was adjourned to meet again on Monday morning.—APP

