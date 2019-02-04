Qul of PEMRA ex-Chairman’s brother today

Staff reporter

Iftikhar Alam, elder brother of former Chairman of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and an eminent anchorperson of the country Absar Alam was laid to rest late Saturday in Faisalabad.

Alam, 58, is survived by a widow and three children. His Rasm-e-Qul will be held today (Monday) at the Cricket Ground of Sector F-11/2 Street (20/24) between 11.30 a.m. and 1.30 p.m.

Journalists associations and media persons in a condolence message have expressed their deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Iftikhar Alam.

In a message to Absar Alam, they have prayed for eternal peace and elevated place in Jannah for the departed soul and for patience and forbearance for the aggrieved family to bear the loss.

