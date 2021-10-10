Quiz contest at GCTW

The celebrations under Ashura Shane Rehmatul Lil-Alameen have been continued across the province with fervour and a quiz competition will be organized on 12 Rabiul Awal in Govt College of Technology for Women (GCTW) Lahore.

This was disclosed by College Principal Uzma Nadia. She stated that the students who want to participate in the competition have been asked to get themselves registered with the Head of the Department.

According to details, each team will consist of two students. The team get first on the podium will compete at the district level. The winning team from the district level will participate in Inter-District College Quiz Competition to be held on 12 Rabiul Awal in TEVTA head office.

Principal Uzma Nadia further disclosed that Rs0.5 million will be given to the team get fist position, similarly 2nd and 3rd position holder teams will get a cash prize of Rs200,000 and Rs1,50,000 respectively.