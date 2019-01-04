Quitting UNESCO

THE United States and Israel have officially quit the United

Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) citing the body’s anti-Israel bias, demonstrating clearly that both the countries consider themselves above any law and mere a slight criticism is not acceptable to them for all the oppression and tyranny that is being committed against the Palestinians.

UNESCO came under Israeli and US criticism late last year after it referred to East Jerusalem as Occupied Palestine and criticized aggression by the Israeli occupation authorities over restrictions imposed at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, a holy site known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount. US withdrawal from the body which aims at promoting cultural and education cooperation in fact demonstrates the US Administration’s complete and total bias towards Israel, which has proven to be counterproductive to restoring peace in the Middle Eastern region. The US has already lost the status of being a mediator between Palestinians and Israelis by recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. It appears as if Israel is dictating US policy not only in the Middle East but also in the international organizations. The fact of the matter is if Israel has the right to join any international organization, so does the Palestinians. UNESCO has become one of several battlegrounds between Israel and the Palestinian Authority as Palestinians seek to gain recognition through international bodies and treaties. Israel and the United States are opposing the move arguing that Palestine should not join international bodies or treaties until it reaches full statehood under an elusive peace deal with Israel. This really exposes the double standards of both the countries towards the rights of other nations and peoples. The two-State solution is the only panacea for long-term peace and stability in the region. However, there will not be any progress in the Middle East peace process until and unless the US stops taking sides and play the role of a fair and an honest arbitrator.

