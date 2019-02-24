Quit Kashmir

M Mahmood Khan

The14th February 2019 Pulwama incident created war hysteria in India and it is being generally discussed that India may go for some kind of military action against Pakistan as she blames Pakistan for this tragic incident. But India will not opt for overt military action; knowing well the repercussions of any strike across the LoC because of potential risk of increase of body bags of her soldiers. The likely chance is that India would go for covert operations in kind of terrorist attacks victimizing innocent civilians, as before.

The Indian media enlarged the situation as even the dust of the incident was not settled, Indian electronic media started hue and cry; blaming Pakistan for involvement in the case. Agreed, it exhibits their steadfast nationalism but as per the renowned ethics and practices of journalism, reporting should be based on findings, not on mere assumptions of centuries old rivalries. The Indian print media was also found step ahead in this case. A renowned English Daily of India “The Economic Times” in a report stated: “ISI was planning to orchestrate this attack in the first week of February, coinciding with Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru’s death anniversary, people aware of the intelligence gathered on the matter said. But it postponed the strike to prepare better”. Even a naïve person can question that if the Indian intelligence agencies were so professional to get the clue much before the incident, why their professional army failed to take appropriate measures to avert the disaster as large military convoy was moving in the disturbed region. It is evident that Pakistan cannot send across 350 Kgs of explosive as the LoC is walled, thickly fenced with double layer of barbed wire, augmented with infra-red cameras, flood lights and check-posts after every 4 to 5 KMs; manned round the clock by “vigilant Indian soldiers” so Pakistan’s involvement in this case is not possible, even if desired.

The outcry of the Indian media turned embarrassing at one stage once a lady anchor, after spewing much venom against Pakistan, asked a leading question to Dr. Farooq Abdullah about Pakistan’s involvement in this case; expecting that he too will endorse her viewpoint but to her utter surprise, Dr. Farooq Abdulla snubbed her saying: “Rubbish question”. Dr. Farooq Abdullah is not an ordinary person of the State of Jammu & Kashmir but a very high profile politician and more so, he has been in alliance with Federal Governments of India while being the Chief Minister of the State for four to five times, therefore, his annoyance with the Indian policies carries more weight. Through his strong worded comments, he sent very strong message to Indian government and the civil society to wake up as all is not well at their home and they have to engage in dialogue with Kashmiris, who are demanding their right of freedom.

There is also a public opinion that the Pulwama incident is not a terrorist attack as military convoy has been targeted by the militants of Kashmir who are fighting liberation war against occupation forces. The terrorist attack is targeting civil population whereas, in this case, a military target has been engaged by opposing force. Kashmir is a conflict zone since 1947 and has become the most militarized zone in the world where worst kind of brutalities are being carried out by Indian security forces against innocent Kashmiris. The stone pelting by Kashmiri youth is responded with pellet guns by Indian security forces resulting into blindness of their eyes. Gang rapes, custodial killings have become order of the day. The human crimes have reached to an extent that even the PhD scholars have joined the militant groups to fight against the occupation forces. India should be mindful that Pakistan has gone through a very painful history of terrorist attacks wherein the innocent civilians were targeted by the terrorists.

Knowing well that from where the terrorists were funded and operated, Pakistan avoided the blame game until the findings were established. In the year 2007, Samjhauta Express incident took place in which 68 Pakistanis were burnt alive. It was later on established that this blast was coordinated by a serving officer of the Indian Army, Lt. Col Purohit who confessed also. Indian intelligence agency RAW has been behind many terrorist attacks in Pakistan but we restricted our comments to “involvement of foreign hand cannot be ruled out”. Kulbhushan Jadhav, a serving Indian Navy officer was caught red handed on Pakistani soil. Everyone knows that he had not come to Pakistan to boost the economy of our country but to turn it into rubbles, so India should think before blaming Pakistan.

The scenario in the occupied Kashmir is changed now and hatred is being developed against the occupation forces on every day and this incident is natural reaction of the barbarity of the Indian security forces. Farooq Abdullah although has been pro-India but after all he is Kashmiri and how long he can digest all the bad situation on his soil so he fell very heavily on Indian government and the civil society, therefore, India should see writing on the wall and that is: “Quit Kashmir”.

— The writer, a Major Retired, is freelance columnist based in AJK.

