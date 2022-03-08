Quick prosecution of terrorists needed to set an example: Imran Nation united to defeat elements creating disharmony

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Monday the government has a zero-tolerance policy for terrorists and swift persecution is required to set an example out of terrorist elements.

The prime minister’s comments came as he chaired a meeting of the Apex Committee on National Action Plan in Islamabad, a statement from the PM Office said.

The Apex Committee strongly condemned the Peshawar attack and offered condolences for the martyrs who lost their lives in the attack, the statement read.

During the meeting, the prime minister emphasised that a multi-pronged approach, full-spectrum and vigorous implementation of NAP was required to thwart the threat of terrorism. He stressed taking proactive measures to tackle such incidents in future. The premier further stated that “nefarious designs to destabilise the country” would never succeed as the entire nation is united to defeat the menace of terrorism.

He also said that the public realises that “elements are trying to create disharmony on the basis of sectarianism and hate speech, but the State will never allow such designs to succeed.”