Quetta could become the fifth venue for hosting the matches of the upcoming season 8 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The decision was mulled as PCB’s new management committee held its first meeting at the National High-Performance Centre on Friday.

The Najam Sethi-led committee was apprised of the details about the Pakistan Super League season 8 and expressed their desire to add Quetta as the fifth venue for the event which will help from 13th February to 19th March.

Karachi, Rawalpindi, Lahore and Multan are the cities which have been confirmed as hosts.

PCB ensured that Quetta will be provided with all necessary arrangements to make sure that Bugti Stadium will be renovated in time to host PSL 8 matches. The management committee will hold separate discussions with PCBs and local security experts to ensure the safety and security of all the participating officials and spectators.

“I am delighted that seven years after launching the HBL Pakistan Super League, I am today announcing our commitment to add Bugti Stadium in Quetta as the fifth venue for our marquee event”. Najam Sethi said.

“The passionate cricket fans of Quetta have been waiting for long to watch high-profile cricket in their backyard and I am pleased that we will now bring HBL PSL matches to their doors” he added.

The winds of change are quickly sweeping through the governing body of Pakistan cricket.

Ramiz Raja and chief selector are gone along with the 2019 constitution which has been abolished as well.

PSL 8 will be the first high-profile edition after the changes and it remains to be seen how it will pan out.

All six teams have finalsied their squads.