Quetta-Taftaan-Zahedan railway track will be improved: Minister

Observer Report

Islamabad

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday said that concrete steps would be taken by the present government to improve the structure of Quetta-Taftaan-Zahedan railway track.

During meeting with Ambassador of Iran Mehdi Hoonardost here, the minister said that Pakistan Railways would get benefit from Iranian Railway’s expertise and committees of technical experts would be established soon in this regard.

Sheikh Rashid said that improvement in railway network and partnership was equally beneficial for both the brotherly countries.

The minister said that Pakistan and Iran were tied in strong bond of Islamic faith and their relations are deep rooted in social and cultural similarities.

On behalf of Iranian Minister for Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami, the ambassador extended invitation to the Minister for Railways to participate in the inauguration of Qazvin-Rasht railway route.

President of Iran Hassan Rouhani will be the chief guest of the ceremony which would be held on March 6, 2019.

