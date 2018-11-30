Quetta safe city project in limbo

Our Correspondent

Quetta

Quetta Safe City Project is in limbo despite alloca-tion of Rs300 million to install the security cameras in the city. The project included installation of about 1,400 security cameras including three scanners on main entrances of the city, laying down of 300km fiber optic cable, 260 poles, integrated security control rooms with hardware and screens.

Talking to reporters, an official of the Home De-partment Friday said the project was not started yet due to financial and administrative issues.

When contacted, the project director declined to give information in that regard. Mosa Jan, a local resident, said the safe city project was being delayed due to deficiency of ca-pable officers with good repute and spirit to serve the people.

