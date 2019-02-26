Quetta rules the roost in PSL 4 as excitement grows

Lahore

The HBL Pakistan Super League 4 has it all, from high drama last-ball sixes to narrow wins and from hat-trick to rattling of stumps and brilliant catches. The excitement is reaching at acme after all six teams completed five matches each in the first phase of the Twenty20 league which completed in Sharjah on Sunday.

Quetta Gladiators, living up to its reputation of fighters, are ruling the table with eight point and it needed an extra-ordinary innings from Colin Ingram to stop the juggernauts. Ingram hit the highest-ever individual score to date of 127 off just 59 balls, spiced up with eight sixes and 12 boundaries to lit up the tournament big time. The first phase had also livened up with two exciting last-ball finishes. Lahore Qalandars outlasting Multan Sultans on Friday with a six by former South Africa all-rounder David Wiese. Very next day Wiese was at the receiving end, conceding a last-ball six to Quetta and Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. Throughout the first phase, the Gladiators have proved to be a balanced side. They have set plans under an astute coach in Moin Khan and lively captain in Sarfaraz – bowl first, restrict the opponents and then chase with authority whatever comes their way.

Quetta’s top-order comprising three former players of their countries—Australia’s Shane Watson, South Africa’s Rilee Rossuw and Pakistan’s Umar Akmal—were on fire in most of the matches. Both Watson and Umar have hit two half-centuries to enable Quetta win by six, seven and eight wickets respectively.

Umar is at the top of most runs chart with 200, followed by Watson on 186. Rossouw has 157 with one fifty and that defines how good Quetta’s batting is. One-time winners Peshawar Zalmi are second on the chart, primarily due to their fast bowling strength.

Zalmi’s Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali has so far stood out, taking wickets in his first over in three matches to jolt the best of batting. Hasan has three four-fors in five games which has fetched him 15 wickets and first place in bowlers’ list.

Wahab Riaz, Sameen Gul and Umaid Asif further give firepower to Zalmi’s bowling, while England’s left-arm spinner Liam Dawson is an asset as he can also smash the ball to all corner while batting. Zalmi, though, are waiting for dashing opener Kamran Akmal, who only has one score of 49 to show in HBL PSL 4.

Islamabad United, third on the table, again had mixed fortunes. The defending champions started the tournament with a thumping five-wicket win against Lahore Qalandars.

But, they then lost to Multan Sultans and Quetta in their next two games as batting let them down.It needed a patient half-century from Ian Bell and a hat-trick by skipper Mohammad Sami to revive Islamabad’s fortunes as they thumped Peshawar by 12 runs to return to winning ways.—APP

