Quetta Police recovered child

Quetta

DIG Quetta, Abdul Razzaq Cheema, said that the Quetta Police arrested four people from the kidnapping group and recovered five year old child. The kidnappers demanded compensation of Rs. 20 lakh, police arrested the perpetrators while taking action.

They arrested the group from Karbala area of Pishin and recovered the child. He expressed these views while addressing the press conference on Wednesday. Five year old child Bilawal Ahmad’s father Khan Muhmmad and Uncle Abdul Islam were also present in the press conference.

DIG Quetta said Unknown people abducted innocent child of Khan Muhmmad Achakzai on January 1, for ransom. The kidnapping report, was lodged in Kuchlak Police Station.—APP