Quetta Gladiators’s Anwar Ali contracts COVID-19 ahead of PSL6 matches

KARACHI – Quetta Gladiators all-rounder Anwar Ali has tested positive for coronavirus, becoming the third player to be ruled out of remainders of the sixth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The franchise has confirmed the news, adding that the player has been placed into quarantine after his medical reports returned positive.

On Monday, Multan Sultans’ star all-rounder Shahid Afridi was ruled out of the Abu Dhabi-leg of the PSL6 due to a back injury.

The former Pakistan captain was training in Karachi for the upcoming PSL 6 matches when he experienced pain in his lower back following which he was examined by a doctor who has advised him a complete rest.

Naseem Shah of Quetta Gladiators has also been released from isolation in Lahore after he breached the protocols for departure from Pakistan by arriving at the designated hotel with a non-compliant RT-PCR test result.

As such, the fast bowler will not be travelling to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on 26 May and is now out of the competition.

As per the Covid-19 protocols for the remaining HBL Pakistan Super League 6 matches, all those traveling through chartered flights from Karachi and Lahore were directed to assemble at the team hotels in Karachi and Lahore on 24 May with negative reports of PCR tests taken not more than 48 hours prior to arrival at the hotel.

However, Naseem presented a PCR report from a test that was conducted on 18 May. Upon submission of the report, he was placed into isolation on a separate floor before being released following a decision made by a three-member panel on the recommendation of the independent Medical Advisory Panel for PSL.

