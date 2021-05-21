Quetta Gladiators to miss out on Ben Cutting in remaining matches

Australian all-rounder Ben Cutting will not be able to partake in the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021, sources said Friday.

Quetta Gladiators will face a setback as their foreign player has not agreed to join their side for the rest of the tournament, sources said.

Cutting had undergone quarantine at The Maldives after playing in the Indian Premier League — and now he does not want to spend his time in quarantine anymore, sources added.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to announce the schedule for the remaining matches of the tournament today, sources said, adding the cricketers would enter the bio-secure bubble on May 23 and as per the PCB’s plan and will travel to Abu Dhabi between May 25-26.

Players from Sri Lanka and Bangladesh that are playing in the PSL 2021 will arrive in Pakistan and, after completing their quarantine period, will depart for Abu Dhabi with the Pakistani players.

Sources informed Geo News, it is likely the players will be given a single dose of the coronavirus jabs.—Agencies