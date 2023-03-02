Quetta Gladiators opt to bat first against Lahore Qalandars in must-win PSL8 clash

LAHORE – Beleaguered Quetta Gladiators won the toss and decided to bowl first against in-form Lahore Qalandars in the 18th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight on Thursday.
🚨 TOSS UPDATE 🚨@TeamQuetta win the toss and elect to bowl first 🏏
Follow ball-by-ball updates: https://t.co/MkjdKMyGtF#HBLPSL8 | #SabSitarayHumaray | #LQvQG pic.twitter.com/Q6IdDrlB7j
— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 2, 2023
Squads
Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Tahir Baig, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings (wk), Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan
Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Yasir Khan, Will Smeed, Martin Guptill, Iftikhar Ahmed, Odean Smith, Muhammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Naveen-ul-Haq, Umaid Asif