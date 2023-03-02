Quetta Gladiators have announced several changes to their squad for the remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8.

Gladiators, who currently sit bottom of the PSL 8 table, have brought in the changes to cover for the stars who have left for international duty.

The team has announced the addition of South Africa’s Dwaine Pretorius, with the bowling all-rounder immediately available for selection for their next game against Lahore Qalandars tonight at Gaddafi Stadium.

Naveen-ul-Haq and Najibullah Zadran have also joined the Gladiators squad as a huge boost to the team.

Najibullah has been chosen to prove cover for Jason Roy who is currently on international duty with England and is expected back on March 7th.

Quetta Gladiators have also drafted Yasir Khan among a slew of squad changes for PSL 8 and have also promoted Qais Ahmed as a full member in place of Wanindu Hasaranga.

Hasaranga, Quetta’s platinum pick this year, is set to miss the tournament due to Sri Lanka Cricket Board’s insistence.

Meanwhile, other PSL teams also consider to tinker with their squads.

Peshawar Zalmi has announced that Dasun Shanaka has left the team for international duty while Kings have announced that James Vince will return to the side on March 7th as well.