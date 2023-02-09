Quetta Gladiators have become the latest team to unveil their playing kit for the upcoming season 8 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 2019 PSL winners follow Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings in revealing the colours their players will don from February 13th.

“The Purple Force” has unsurprisingly decided to stick with the previous colour schemes with the majority of the shirt covered in purple with Gold around the seams and edges of the collars.

Quetta Gladiators have also made an allusion to their name in the PSL 8 kit with a small golden crest near the middle of the chest resembling a gladiator helmet.

The shirt was unveiled across all social media platforms.

The team will be hoping to have a bounce-back season in the upcoming tournament after underwhelming performances the last three years. Since winning the trophy in 2019 they have finished 5th, 6th and 5th again but will be hoping to have a better outing this time around.

Quetta will open its PSL 8 campaign against Multan Sultans at Multan Cricket Stadium on February 15th.

Unfortunately for them, they will have to do without the advantage of playing at their home stadium.

PSL 8 will take place from February 13th to March 19th.