Quetta Gladiators’ hopes of regaining the Pakistan Super League (PSL) trophy during season 8 have suffered another blow as Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out of the tournament without playing a single game.

Hasaranga was the Gladiators’ Platinum Pick at this edition’s PSL draft back in December.

The 25-year-old was due to arrive in the country today (February 21st) but was denied a NOC by Sri Lanka’s Cricket Board (SLC).

Reportedly, Quetta Gladiators were aware that Wanindu Hasaranga will miss PSL 8 but were hoping to find a middle ground with Sri Lanka’s board which did not come to pass.

Hasranga is currently playing first-class cricket in his native country.

SLC had earlier denied Kusal Mendis a NOC to represent Lahore Qalandars as well after which the defending champions acquired the services of Shai Hope.

Hasaranga was seen as a perfect cog for Gladiators with both the bat and the ball and his unavailability presents a significant hurdle for them to overcome. The one-time PSL champions have lost two out of their three games thus far and currently sit fifth in the league table.

Quetta will name his replacement in due course.

Hasaranga being denied a NOC is a curious move by SLC given that Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Dasun Shanaka are currently representing Peshawar Zalmi.

Quetta does not have time to wallow in their misery as they play Lahore Qalandars tonight, hoping to avoid a third defeat in four matches.