Quetta Gladiators capable of making a comeback: Sarfraz

Sharjah

Quetta Gladiators have been the finalists for the first two seasons of the Pakistan Super League, but this year the team finds itself in the second-last spot after the first five matches. Sarfraz Ahmed who leads the team said the real tournaments starts now.

“There are plenty more matches to be played and we have enough capable players to make a comeback,” Sarfraz told media.

The skipper also spoke about the role international players have in the dressing room. “It is very encouraging to share the dressing room with players like Kevin Pietersen and Shane Watson. This is a great opportunity for young players to learn from them.”

The former England batsman has also been showering praise on Sarfraz and has urged the Pakistan Cricket Board to retain him as captain for the 2019 World Cup. “All the players like him [Sarfraz], he has a very good cricket mind,” Pietersen said during a news conference on March 1.

The Pakistan team has been performing well under Sarfraz’s leadership taking home the ICC Champions Trophy last year. The team has seen an influx of new talent as youngsters in Pakistan have been showcasing their skills in the PSL. Sarfraz said he has his eyes on a few young players but it’s still too early to say who will be considered for the national side.—Agencies