Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Quetta Gladiators inflicted a five-wicket defeat on Islamabad United in a nail-biting contest of PSL-V at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Chasing a respectable target of 188 runs set for them by two-time winners United, defending champions Gladiators finished with a score of 190-5 with two balls to spare in the ninth match of the tournament.