Quetta Gladiators aims to maintain record

Unbeaten Quetta Gladiators will aim to maintain its record when they meet Multan Sultan as HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019 action shifts to Sharjah on Wednesday.

The Sarfaraz Ahmed led Quetta twice runners-up in three HBL PSL editions are looking in no mood to relent as they target the elusive title with their never-say-die approach, under the astute coaching of former Pakistan captain Moin Khan, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

It is remarkable how Moin has transformed a squad what does not have any iconic names but play with a winning spirit and determination.

Quetta thumped arch-rivals Peshawar in their first match of PSL 4, keeping them to 155 for four, courtesy some tight bowling led by left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz, who finished with two for 25 in his four overs.

Umar Akmal, former Pakistan batsman, determined to regain his place in the national team, then batted in a punishing style as he took Quetta over the line with a polished and eye-catching 50-ball 75 not out laced with three sixes and seven boundaries. Quetta’s next victim was Islamabad United who they beat more convincingly by seven wickets.—APP

