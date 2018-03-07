Quetta doctors protest student’s kidnapping

Staff Reporter

Quetta

Days after a medical student in Quetta was allegedly kidnapped, doctors and paramedics belonging to the Balochistan wings of the Young Doctors Association (YDA) and Paramedical Staff Association (PSA) staged a sit-in outside the Quetta’s deputy commissioner’s office.

The protesters on Tuesday demanded the recovery of Saeed Baloch, a senior year student at Bolan Medical College who was ‘kidnapped’ from his hostel room by unknown people on Sunday night. No first information report has been registered against Baloch’s ‘kidnapping’ at any police station.

YDA President Dr Yasir Khosti demanded that authorities ensure the ‘unhurt recovery’ of Baloch. PSA President Jamal Shah Kakar said the protest also meant to highlight the ‘deteriorating conditions’ of state-run hospitals in Quetta.

Protesters held placards and banners demanding the safe return of Baloch, as well as measures to improve the condition of state-run hospitals. They also called on the government to provide adequate medical equipment for government hospitals. Protest blocked traffic for at least three hours. Though the administration has been trying to mediate with demonstrators in order to disperse the protest but no agreement has been reached.