Quetta deal Karachi their second PSL defeat

Observer Report

Dubai

Shane Watson’s unbeaten 90-run innings for the Quetta Gladiators consigned a subdued Karachi Kings side to their second-straight defeat of the Pakistan Super League 2018 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The Aussie veteran opened the innings for the Gladiators and carried the bat, smacking seven 6s in his boundary-laden innings to help his side to a sizable 180-run total, which the Kings never looked like reaching, eventually falling — 67 runs short.

Karachi Kings won the toss and opted to field first against Quetta Gladiators in the 19th fixture of the Pakistan Super League 2018 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Shahid Afridi was declared fit and back for the Kings, who also added David Wiese to their line-up, with Khurram Manzoor and Tymal Mills making way. Quetta, meanwhile named an unchanged eleven.

The veteran Shane Watson and Asad Shafiq opened the batting for the Gladiators, whereas Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir shared the new ball for the Kings.

While opening the bowling with spin has at times worked in the tournament, it didn’t this time, with Watson smacking Imad for a four in the opening over and three sixes in the third over.

A tight first over (just 3 conceded) by Usman Khan Shinwari meant the Gladiators were 37-0 after 5. But Watson continued his shellacking in the sixth, punishing Mohammad Irfan Jr for two 4s and a 6 — the latter being an unorthodox shot over the fine-leg boundary.

Crowd-favourite Shahid Afridi was introduced to the attack and after he was smacked for back-to-back fours, the wily veteran had his revenge, trapping Shafiq in front of the wickets.