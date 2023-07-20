The Quetta Customs has expedited its ongoing op-eration and seized smuggled Chalia and Gutka worth of Rs 130 million the mobile squads of Quetta Customs intercepted a 22-wheeler container at Sariab Road coming from the Afghan border and recovered the smuggled good in a huge quantity, spokesperson of Quetta Customs Dr Atta Baraich said on Wednesday.

The vehicle carrying smuggled goods comprising of 30,760 kg of chalia and 660,000 sachets of Indian gutka was also taken into custody.

The efforts taken by the Customs official has been significantly re-duced the smuggling in the province.

The crack-down against smuggled goods was initiated on the directives of the collector enforcement Irfan Ullah Khan to eradicate the menace of smuggling.

In the light of the strictest instructions of Member Cus-toms Operation Zeba Hai Azhar and Chief Collector Balochistan Muhammad Saleem, no concessions are being made to the smugglers to put an end to this menace.