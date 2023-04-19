Quetta Customs foils smuggling of sugar, fertilizers

Balochistan Custom’s authorities claimed to have seized 37,200 bags on 45 trucks comprising of sugar and fertilizers being smuggled to a neighboring country. According to custom authorities in a press briefing that customs have confiscated huge amount of sugar and fertilizers being smuggled to the neighboring country. The seized goods included sugar worth Rs11 million and fertilizers amounting to Rs3m.

Balochistan Customs Chief Collector Muhammad Saleem said that the custom personnel while carrying out operations in this month have recovered sugar worth Rs250 million and fertilizer worth Rs250 million.

Chief Collector said under the supervision of Tariq Pasha, Special Assistant on Economics to the prime minister, efforts were being made to control sugar smuggling.

He said in this regard, the operation was started in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies on the border to prevent the smuggling of sugars and fertilizers.

Custom officials have been instructed to conduct strict monitoring to mobilise Customs Enforcement Quetta against smugglers, he added.—INP