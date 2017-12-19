Quetta carnage

NINE members of the Christian community were killed and 57 others wounded when two suicide bombers struck a church in Quetta where worshippers were attending the Sunday Service. Balochistan Home Minister Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti said one of the suicide bombers was shot dead outside Bethel Memorial Methodist Church located on the main Zarghoon Road, but the other assailant made it to the church’s entrance hall as Sunday services opened.

This is yet another incident of targeting innocent people and clearly shows that objective of terrorists and their handlers is to create unrest, chaos and split in the society. Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has rightly pointed out that this is an attempt to create religious cleavages but the nation is united to respond to such attempts. The way the incident has been widely and unanimously condemned by all segments of Pakistani society showed the terrorists would not succeed in their nefarious designs. But one must point out that Balochistan and especially Quetta has remained main focus of terrorist activities during the last few months and inability of law-enforcing agencies to stem the trend is reflective of flaws in the strategy and overall approach. There are reasons to believe that foreign hand is involved in creating disturbances and unrest in Balochistan and that too at a time when the province is going to become hub of economic and commercial activities because of CPEC related infrastructure and developmental process. There are credible reports that India has allocated billions of rupees to subvert progress on CPEC and it is working on different fronts as part of its designs to subvert the project. It has long been training and funding dissident elements in Balochistan and it seems it is exploiting the overall political and security environment to its advantage. No doubt, our security agencies are doing a marvellous job in frustrating designs of the enemy but it is understood that mere focus on operations would not resolve the complicated problem. Dialogue process must be revived to win back those who are unintentionally playing in the hands of enemy so as to isolate the troublemakers.

