Quetta Blast: Statement by the Spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy PK

At least four people were killed and a dozen others wounded when a bomb exploded at a top hotel hosting the Chinese ambassador in southwestern Pakistan, officials said late Wednesday.

Spokesperson: On the night of April 21 local time, a car bomb attacked a hotel in Quetta, the capital city of Balochistan province, Pakistan, causing many casualties.

China strongly condemns the terrorist attack, expresses condolences to the unfortunate victims, and sympathy to the injured.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Mr. Nong Rong, was leading a delegation on a visit to Quetta on the same day. When the attack occurred, the Chinese delegation was not in the hotel. Till present, no reports of casualties of Chinese citizens in the attack have been received.

Details of the Quetta blast:

According to the bomb disposal squad, between 80kg to 90kg of the explosive matter was used. The team added that ball bearings and C4 explosive material were used in the blast.

DIG Azhar Ikram said that the bomb was supposedly fitted in a vehicle, according to early investigations. He added that a police officer was among the dead.

Emergency respondent officials were rushing to the hotel and no one was being allowed to go near the blast site, which took place at around 10:15 pm.

Addressing a press conference sometime after the incident, Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove said that there was a wave of terrorism in the region. “Our own people are involved in these acts of terrorism,” he said, adding that there were no threat alerts before the attack.

The Pakistani Taliban said it was behind the blast in the car park of the Serena Hotel, and that it had targeted police officers and other officials.

A Taliban spokesman described it as an attack by a suicide bomber using a car filled with explosives. Initial reports had suggested the target was China’s ambassador.

Ambassador Nong Rong is understood to be in Quetta but was not present at the hotel at the time of the attack on Wednesday.