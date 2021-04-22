Quetta blast: PM Imran Khan expresses deep sorrow

PM Imran Khan has shared his profound sorrow and denounced the tragic Quetta explosion on Wednesday night, which took five lives and wounded several others.

The premier expressed his sorrow in a tweet on Thursday, saying he was “deeply saddened” by the loss of innocent lives in the “condemnable and cowardly terrorist attack in Quetta.”

I am deeply saddened by the loss of innocent lives in the condemnable & cowardly terrorist attack in Quetta yesterday. Our nation has made great sacrifices in defeating terrorism & we will not to allow this scourge to rise again. We remain alert to all internal & external threats — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 22, 2021

“Our nation has made great sacrifices in defeating terrorism and we will not allow this scourge to rise again. We remain alert to all internal & external threats,” read the prime minister’s tweet.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s Office has asked the Interior Ministry to investigate every aspect of the explosion to find out what happened.

The premier had been monitoring the Quetta blast alerts until late last night, according to a spokesperson.

Security was strengthened in the city on Thursday after a powerful explosion shook the city last night, killing five people and injuring ten others in the provincial capital.

According to investigators, the blast happened in the parking lot of a hotel near Serena Chowk. Following the explosion, many parked cars in the neighborhood caught fire.

According to the authorities, the explosion was triggered by explosive content that was installed inside a vehicle and exploded.

The device contained 40-50 kg of explosives, according to the Bomb Disposal Unit.

According to a spokesman for the CTD department of police, the area has been cordoned off and an inquiry has begun, with the main investigation indicating that it could be a suicide attempt.

“The bomber detonated the bomb in the parking area after failing to enter the hotel,” the official added.

Because of its intensity, the explosion could be seen from many kilometers away.

