Quetta blast

Just minutes after the provincial assembly session ended, a blast went off. Six security officials were killed in the incident and dozens more sustained injuries. Someone targeted the busy Red Zone area. It is believed that the target was the Provincial Assembly. Assembly members were whisked away from back alleys. Quetta is once again hit by the terrorists. We must read and implement the Justice Qazi Essa’s report. The Balochistan government added to the deterioration of law and order situation. The threat from terrorist outfits should be taken seriously. We have to go a long way to completely eradicate terrorism/extremism from our society.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

Related