Quetta attack

It is unfortunate that at least nine Christian community members were killed in a church attack in Quetta in Pakistan. The attack is a clear attempt to dampen the spirit of the upcoming festival of Christmas. The leaders and the countries across the world should condemn such merciless attacks aimed at killing the innocent.

By the by, the terror groups never care about the spirit of such festivals like Christmas and they are only hell-bent on killing the people and disturbing the harmonious environment. Such bad elements should be kept at bay at all costs in the larger interests of the people.

P SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI

Maharashtra, India

