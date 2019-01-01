Question on security

Last week three people were gunned down in Karachi including a renowned personality of the society Ali Raza Abidi, fomer MNA, and the assailants escaped from the scene which raises question marks on the performance of law-enforcement agencies. Question is not just how killers have assassinated such a notable personality albeit question is how they got away after assassinating Ali Raza. Personnel accredited on security are often seen stopping citizens for search and sometimes for interrogation but such instant killings leave question marks that how two identified persons which are still unidentified were carrying weapons freely with themselves and opened fire in defence area just in front of his residence.

Law enforcement agencies should take effective measures to arrest these unidentified culprits and make sure that such a spree of killings does not take place again because if any untoward incident of instant killing takes place, security should be beefed up to avert further killings.

FAISAL ANSAR

Karachi

