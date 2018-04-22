Question marks on Judiciary

Naveed Aman Khan

PAKISTAN is passing the most torrential and tumultuous phase of its history. It once again is facing existential threats not only from without but also from within. Besides security threats the political system is collapsing as political leadership is fast losing credibility. Rulers continue to disappoint as the institutions erode owing to the rampant corruption and bad governance. In such circumstances the emergence of judiciary as an independent and impartial institution is seen as a ray of hope amid doom and gloom. It has failed to live up to the aspirations of the masses. If one had any doubt, the establishment if Military Courts which were introduced in the judicial system with the help of 21st Amendment to the Constitution is a vivid illustration of the fact. It is the need of the time to introduce reforms in the judicial system of the country. Any such measure must commence from little introspection into the working of the system and introduce reforms which make the institution synchronized with growing needs of the present and future.

Pakistan judicial system is based on Anglo Saxon model introduced by the British India. Pakistan adopted the laws enacted by the ‘Raj’ government with minor modifications. Our Civil and Criminal Procedure Codes are over one hundred fifty years old. These laws are outdated and do not cater to the needs of the modern times. For instance under Civil Procedure Code process of summoning is same which was hundred and fifty years old. We are still obsessed with process serving agency which is employing such old mechanism to serve summons. Most summons are not served properly and courts pass exparte decrees against persons who do not even have the slightest idea that case has been instituted against him. This is a reason why we have large number of applications for setting aside exparte proceedings pending in the courts wasting precious court time and expense of the people.

The average time for the case to be decided is twenty years. People have lost faith in judicial system mainly due to its inability to produce laws. Our Courts are badly over burdened. We have not developed any mechanism curbing and discouraging frivolous litigation. All this have contributed to the ad infinitum procrastination in the Courts. Unless the system delivers speedy justice to the litigants we can’t be able to restore people’s confidence in the judicial system. The interaction of common citizens with judicial system comes to lower courts and that is the place where we have most of the problems. The reforms should aim at the improvement of the efficiency of the judicial system. The mechanism to timely decide cases without unnecessary delay should be followed. A party who has been guilty of delaying the case should be burdened with heavy costs.

The effective mechanism should be introduced aimed at curbing frivolous litigation. Not only the unmeritorious case be thrown out of the court at the earliest stage of hearing but also exemplary costs be imposed for wasting court and the party’s time. The outdated and redundant laws should be amended and updated. Punishments of fine should commensurate with modern valuation of the money. Dominant population of Pakistan is still illiterate and simple. It is imperative that judicial process should also be simple so that common litigant can comprehend its process. Undue to technical laws like Court Fees Act and Suits Valuation Act be amended accordingly. Judiciary must be given financial autonomy and should be responsible for the financial management of the courts individually and as a whole within the budgets allocated to them. The maximum cases per judge be fixed so that court is not over burdened with cases and give proper time and attention to cases pending before it.

The cases which are in excess of the quota of Judges be sent to pool and be taken up once the cases already pending are disposed of. The specialized courts should be introduced and judges be given training on their subject to increase their efficiency and quality of work. The remuneration of judges and magistrates must remain commensurate with their professional responsibility and high public obligation. Judges should be empowered and protected so that decisions be made without any fear and favour of any person. Judicial independence may be ensured. Judiciary is the principal organ of the state. If judiciary fails in the discharge of its duties there would be chaos and panic in the country. Pakistan judiciary is rapidly losing its confidence in the masses. Necessary reforms be introduced so that masses faith is restored on the judiciary and Pakistan witness real progress and harmony.

Judicial reforms will enable lower as well as higher courts to provide rapid justice at doorstep of the effected ones. Enhanced number of Judges and related staff will help in the processing of the cases. To provide rapid justice evening courts be introduced in the same buildings. Security escorted latest buses be provided for door step justice court. Judicial staff and judges should reach on the spots of the incidents so that the poor could get justice on their doorsteps. The bus courts should be set up in the entire country especially in the remote and far-flung areas. Judicial activism is not bad but too much interference in political matters raises question marks on judiciary. Decision speaks itself so justice should be seen and felt elsewhere. Chief Justice of Pakistan knows better what he should do and what not; but it would be better if he focuses his benevolent attention on reformation of the judiciary which, if reformed, will solve 50% problems being faced by the nation.

