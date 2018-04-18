Question mark on NTS performance: PAC

Islamabad

The performance of National Testing Service (NTS) an attached department of COMSATS is under question mark as there should be a regulatory body to check its working. It was observed in the meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) held here under the Chairmanship of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah who also directed that the objections of NTS audit should be reviewed in the Departmental Audit Committee (DAC) of Ministry of Science and Technology.

The meeting was also attended by the Senator Azam Khan Swati, MNA’s Sahibzada Nazeer Ahmad Sultan, Abdul Rasheed Godail, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Shahida Akhter Ali, and Raja Javaid Ikhlas, and officials from the concerned departments. In the committee meeting the objection of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) were also reviewed. During a review on the objection of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Rector IIUI Dr Masoom Yasinzai said that the employees of varsity could not bear the health related expenses and the hospitals were also ignoring the treatment of IIUI employees.

PAC directed IIUI to take permission from the board and said that the universities should follow the rules and regulations regarding the medical allowance in light of the recent decision of the High Court under which any autonomous body has no right to take decision itself regarding financial matters. PAC directed the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to contact with the ministry of finance for the provision of medical allowance facility to their employees. The committee also directed the AIOU officials to appear in the meeting on April 24 after resolving the issues with Ministry of Finance. Vice Chancellor AIOU Dr Shahid Siddiqui said that PAC should help the university for the provision of facilities to our employees as equal to the other institutions.

To a question regarding the fee structure of the COMSATS, Rector of the university Dr Qamar told the committee that the fee of Quaid-e- Azam University is less than our varsity. Audit Officials told PAC that COMSATS University has spend Rs 85 million illegally on the Pakistan-China Business Forum, while replying on this Rector of the university Dr Rahail Qamar said that a report is being prepared in this regard. During the review on the Audit objections, Syed Khursheed Shah remarked that medical allowances should be given free to all without any discrimination. Secretary Finance and Technology said that the funds are very insufficient from the government to meet the requirements. He said that the officials from the COMSATS were also in the NTS Board adding that an audit was conducted of NTS on the directions of HEC.

Dr Qamar said that NTS is basically a project of COMSATS which is working under the ministry of science and technology. Syed Khurshid Shah said that Testing Services has become a business now adding that these types of businesses should be banned. The testing system should be under control of the renowned universities, he said and added, the universities should introduce their own testing system after the removal of NTS system.—APP