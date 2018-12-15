Queer logic of AC judge

ACCOUNTABILITY Court Judge, hearing references against

the Sharif family, has come out with a queer logic – how can he consider Nawaz Sharif as ‘Sadiq’ (truthful) and ‘Ameen’ (honest) when the Supreme Court has declared him otherwise. During hearing of Al-Azizia reference on Thursday, the judge said he would also hold a question-answer session to satisfy himself on different aspects of the case before delivering a judgement.

The honourable judge might have his own good reasons to make such observations but his remarks before delivering much-awaited judgements would confuse minds of the people. Why on earth the references have been filed before him and months of proceedings held if at the end he has to base his verdict on what the apex court has already declared? It creates an impression as if the judge has already made up his mind and trial of the references was just a formality. AC is a trial court and the cases should be decided strictly on the basis of material evidence and relevant arguments of the two sides and not on the basis of observations of the SC. Already questions have been raised by judges of Islamabad High Court about quality of proceedings in Avenfield reference and that is why MNS, Maryam and Captain (Rtd) Safdar are out on bail. In Avenfield as well as some other cases, some judges of IHC and Supreme Court also declared that the prosecution could not establish its case. It is because of apparent loopholes in the accountability process that there is an impression that it is not across the board and is being used selectively as was the case in the past.

