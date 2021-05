The Queen will be visiting Balmoral castle for the first time since Prince Philip’s death. The Duke of Edinburgh had passed away on April 9 and was laid to rest on April 17 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor castle.

It is certain that his death has brought the Queen immense grief and while the two week mourning period has passed, she will be able to find some privacy during her trip to Balmoral, which she often took with Prince Philip.