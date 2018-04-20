Queen suggests Prince Charles as next CW head

Abbasi attends formal opening ceremony

London

As the 25th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM 2018) opened here Thursday, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi joined leaders of CW countries at a formal opening ceremony held at Buckingham Palace.

The Queen Elizabeth-II of UK declared the summit of 53-member CHOGM open and in her remarks wished and believed that they would be able to hand over a more safer and prosperous world to the future generation.

The Queen expressed her desire for Prince Charles to succeed her as the leader of the Commonwealth, voicing her views the day before top government officials from the 53-nation body meet at Windsor Castle to discuss the issue.

Her unusually candid declaration was made at what will almost certainly be her last attendance at the Commonwealth heads of government meeting as she welcomed presidents, prime ministers and foreign ministers to the two-day biennial summit at a ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

“It is my sincere wish that the Commonwealth will continue to offer stability and continuity to future generations and will decide one day the Prince of Wales should carry on the important work started by my father in 1949,” she said.

Decision day, according to Downing Street officials this week, is likely to be on Friday, when the leaders retreat to Windsor Castle in Berkshire without aides or advisers present to mull over issues confronting the organisation, not least the vexed question of its next leader.

The position is not hereditary and not automatically held by a British monarch, and there has been speculation for years over whether Charles would become its titular head. It seems unlikely Commonwealth leaders will defy such a directly expressed wish of their host, especially the day before the Queen’s 92nd birthday on Saturday.

She hoped that the exchange of views and ideas by leaders at CHOGM 2018, which was first in London in 40 years, will help augment the multi-sectoral cooperation among the 53-member countries that with their over 2.2 billion population make a major part of the world.

The opening ceremony was also addressed among others by the Prince of Wales, British Prime Minister Theresa May and Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland QC.

Prince Charles in his opening remarks expressed his belief that CHOGM 2018 would help revitalise the bonds among member countries with their renewed commitment to find solutions for the problems faced by the Commonwealth countries.

British Prime Minister Theresa May highlighted the various problems faced by the CW countries and said there was a need to have enhanced cooperation among the member states in the areas of trade, economy, employment, healthcare, cyber-crime etc.

A musical performance was also held by vocalists from the six continents of CW countries.

Earlier, Prime Minister Abbasi upon arrival at the Buckingham Palace was presented guard of honour.

Later, the Prime Minister proceeded to the Friary Court where he was welcomed by the British Prime Minister and the Commonwealth Secretary General ahead of the start of the Executive Sessions at Lancaster House.

Meanwhile, the Premier, during a meeting with senior officials of Peek Vision and CBM, expressed his government’s clear commitment to eliminate preventable blindness from the country. Peek Vision was a world leader in using smartphone technology and training healthcare workforces in developing countries to eliminate preventable blindness and poor vision, while CBM was an international non-governmental development organisation working in the field of disability globally for over 100 years with a major focus on eye care.

During the meeting with Prime Minister Abbasi, Peek Vision was represented by Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Dr Andrew Bastawrous while CBM was represented by their Director of Inclusive Eye Health Dr Babar Qureshi. The discussion centered around a major challenge for Pakistan, that of eliminating preventable blindness. It is estimated that there are more than eight million citizens of Pakistan that are suffering from preventable visual loss.

Peek Vision with CBM were prepared to deploy their partnership to deliver the most advanced solutions for the identification, diagnosis and treatment management for Pakistani citizens using the country’s existing health infrastructure and staff. Prime Minister Abbasi invited Peek Vision to Pakistan and committed the full support of the Government for a national program in that regard. Peek Vision and CBM agreed to follow up and work with the Government to reach this noble goal.—Agencies