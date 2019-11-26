Queen Maxima, Qureshi discuss rise of Islamophobia in Europe

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Netherlands’s Queen Maxima, who arrived Monday for a three-day visit as a representative of the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, held talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi especially the rise of Islamophobia in Europe.

Qureshi told the Queen that there were serious reservations on religious discrimination. “Muslims’ sentiments have been hurt by the Islamophobia in Europe,” he said.

Queen Máxima and Shah Mahmood Qureshi also discussed matters pertaining to different aspects of economic and social development. They agreed for promotion of cooperation in renewable energy, agriculture and horticulture sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said, today, the world is identifying Pakistan as a peaceful country. He said Pakistan values its bilateral relations with Netherlands. He said many Dutch companies are successfully running their business in Pakistan.

The Foreign Minister said the government was taking solid steps for promotion of investment and tourism in the country. He expressed serious reservations over the recent incidents of Islamophobia in Europe. Queen Máxima assured every possible cooperation for realization of the goals of sustainable development in Pakistan.

Earlier, She chaired a meeting on the financial inclusion after arriving in Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, the Queen said Pakistan has made advancement towards the financial inclusion but still more needs to be done. She stressed the need for use of technology to bring improvement in the financial inclusion.

The meeting was also attended by the representatives of the UN Agencies, the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank. The purpose of Queen Maxima’s visit was to advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development.

She was received at the Nur Khan Air Base in Rawalpindi by senior foreign ministry officials and representatives of the Embassy of Netherlands. During the three-day visit, the queen will meet President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan, besides holding talks with a range of stakeholders from public and private sectors.

Queen Maxima will also attend the launch of the Micro Payment Gateway, an initiative of the State Bank of Pakistan. The gateway reduces the cost of small payments and boosts digital transactions to benefit people and promote financial inclusion. The queen has been the UN Secretary General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development since 2009.

She is engaged worldwide in promoting access of individuals and enterprises to financial services at a reasonable cost with the aim of improving economic and social development opportunities. Queen Maxima had visited Pakistan in February 2016.