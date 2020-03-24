Queen Elizabeth wants to ease tensions between Harry, Meghan and royal family

LONDON The world had been taken aback when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry decided to step down as senior members of the British royal family. And while some tensions were expected to take place between the Sussex pair and Queen Elizabeth, the latest intel suggests that Her Majesty is putting in all her efforts to make things normal after the big decision. As per a report by Glamour, the Queen has certainly not let go off Harry and Meghan with the Duke of Sussex being told by his grandmother he is “always welcome back.” On the other hand, People also reported that the Queen had personally reached out to the couple to invite them for the Windsor church service. “It was a really sweet gesture that the Queen asked them to church. It’s telling in the sense that these two are still her family. And as a family, they all love each other,” the source said. This comes following multiple statements by Her Majesty about the pair’s exit, in which she reassured the public that “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be muchloved members.” Moreover, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are slowly making transitions towards carving out their new life in Canada and it appears they are happier than ever. According to a source close to PEOPLE magazine, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are happier now than they ever were in the UK. “This is what Meghan and Harry have always wanted—to create their own life,” and with their newfound life just within reach, “It’s got to feel like an immense relief to get out of the UK and go down their own path.” This is not the only time the couple has shown enthusiasm for the path they have chosen, as back in February, a source told the Daily Mail “Meghan has no regrets and the sky’s the limit. She said (she and Harry) feel like a huge weight has been lifted.” From the get-go the couple has only ever wanted “freedom” and according to a separate source, “freedom to do whatever they want” because Vancouver Island locals “don’t bother them.”—AP